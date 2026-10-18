Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq and Bangladesh signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders and regular political consultations between their foreign ministries, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The agreements were signed on Saturday during a meeting between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad, where the two officials also discussed expanding bilateral ties and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, with both sides expressing hope that the agreements would facilitate official travel and open further opportunities for cooperation.