Baghdad, Damascus advance water coordination with new protocol

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq and Syria signed a joint protocol on Thursday to enhance coordination on shared water resources, the Iraqi Water Resources Ministry announced, describing it as part of the country's efforts to safeguard its rights.

During a bilateral meeting in Baghdad, Iraqi Water Resources Ministry Technical Undersecretary Hussein Abdul Amir Bakka and Syrian Deputy Energy Minister for Water and Electricity Osama Khaled Abu Zaid stressed the importance of maintaining direct technical dialogue, exchanging expertise, and improving coordination and follow-up mechanisms for managing shared water resources.

On Wednesday, Abu Zaid told Shafaq News that Syria and Iraq were also working to revive a trilateral technical committee with Turkiye to address declining water flows and deteriorating water quality after years of reduced water releases lowered water levels in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

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