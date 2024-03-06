Baghdad Court records nearly 5,000 domestic violence cases in 2023

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of the Federal Appeal Court of Baghdad – Al-Rusafa disclosed on Wednesday that investigative courts documented 4,962 cases of domestic violence, along with 210 suicide deaths and human trafficking in the past year.

According to a statement from the media center of the Supreme Judicial Council, the Al-Rusafa investigation courts, the documented cases of violence were against older people (620 cases), children (177 cases), and women (4,165 cases)

Furthermore, the court documented 40 suicide cases, comprising 24 males and 16 females, as well as 171 cases of human trafficking, were recorded during 2023, with 94 males and 77 females involved.