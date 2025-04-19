Baghdad Christians celebrate Easter amid renewed hope

Shafaq News/ The chant of "Christ Is Risen — Truly He Is Risen" echoed through the halls of Saint Joseph’s Church in Baghdad on Saturday evening as hundreds of worshippers gathered to celebrate Easter Vigil.

Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, led the Holy Saturday liturgy—known locally as Sabt al-Nour—calling on the faithful to pray “for the resurrection of peace in our homeland and across the region.” Incense wafted through the aisles as hymns rang out and worshippers exchanged greetings of “Glorious Resurrection.”

“This day reminds us that death does not have the last word,” said Maryam Daoud, 28, wiping away tears while holding a bouquet of white lilies. “After all we've lived through, the resurrection of Christ gives us the courage to remain.”

The practice of Christian rituals in Iraq has faced immense challenges in recent decades. Before 2003, Christians, though a minority, maintained a relatively stable presence.

The US invasion and subsequent instability led to increased persecution, culminating in the brutal ISIS occupation (2014–2017). During this period, the open practice of Christian traditions was nearly impossible in ISIS-controlled areas, with many Christians facing death, displacement, or forced conversion. Churches were destroyed, and ancient communities were decimated.

Since the territorial defeat of ISIS, there has been a gradual return and rebuilding, though significant challenges remain. While Christians in Baghdad—and particularly in the Kurdistan Region—are now able to observe Easter and other holy days with greater openness, the legacy of violence, ongoing security concerns, and continued emigration mean that the community is far smaller and more vulnerable than it once was.

Church leaders and congregants alike emphasized the symbolic power of this year’s celebrations. “It is not just a religious ritual,” said one parish priest. “It is an affirmation of our existence, our resilience, and our commitment to this land.”