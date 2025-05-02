Attempted Greece crossing fails: Türkiye returns 12 Iraqi migrants

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Qimmat Foundation for Refugee Affairs announced that Turkiye will repatriate twelve Iraqi migrants after the Turkish coastguard rescued them during an attempted sea crossing to Greece.

According to the foundation’s representative in Turkiye, Korda Yashar, the group tried to cross the Aegean Sea irregularly on April 30. During the journey, the Greek coastguard allegedly intercepted their boat and attempted to force it to capsize.

The Turkish coastguard intervened and brought the migrants to safety. Arrangements have been finalized for their return to Iraq on May 2.