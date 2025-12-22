Asaib Ahl al-Haq rejects disarmament: Weapons “not negotiable”

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq's Asaib Ahl al-Haq Movement remains committed to retaining its weapons and continuing the “resistance,” the group’s military spokesman said on Monday, stressing that the issue is not open to negotiation.

In a statement, Jawad al-Talibawi said there was “no place in our doctrine for handing over weapons or abandoning resistance,” adding that the group views its arms as a matter of sovereignty and a guarantee of independent decision-making. “Pressure or external demands would not alter that position.”

Al-Talibawi described the movement as both a defender and builder of Iraq, stressing that its members are prepared to “make sacrifices” when required and to contribute to what he called the path toward a strong country and a functioning state.

Over the weekend, leaders and spokesmen from several groups — including Kataib Imam Ali, Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada — issued comments suggesting openness to discussions on the issue, followed by remarks from Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali. other factions rejected the issue.

