Arrest warrant issued for head of Al-Rafidain Center For Dialogue in Najaf

Shafaq News/ The Najaf Investigation Court issued, on Friday, an arrest warrant for Zaid Al-Talaqani, the chairman of the Rafidain Center for Dialogue (RCD), according to documents obtained by Shafaq News Agency.

The complaint against the RCD’s chairman was filed by Ghaith Abu Shubaa, the deputy head of the Najaf Provincial Council, alleging that al-Talaqani threatened him after expelling him from the party following his victory in the recent provincial council elections.

The warrant charges al-Talaqani under Article 430 of the amended Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969.

Article 430 of the Iraqi Penal Code stipulates that “anyone who threatens another person with committing a felony against themselves, their property, or the property of others, or with defamation, with the intent to coerce them into doing or refraining from doing something, can be punished with up to seven years in prison or a lesser sentence.” The same penalties apply if the threat is anonymous or attributed to a supposed secret group.