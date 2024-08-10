Arab bloc in Kirkuk's Governorate Council rejects unilateral calls for meetings

Shafaq News/ The Arab bloc in Kirkuk's governorate council on Saturday rejected a planned session to form the local government, saying it violated legal requirements for consensus among all ethnic groups.

"We reject any session that doesn't meet the legal conditions," said a statement from the bloc. "The invitation was submitted by a single list, not fulfilling the requirement for consensus among all components."

The statement stressed the bloc's commitment to previous agreements and accused violaters of "betraying the Arab community."

Kirkuk, an oil-rich province claimed by both the Kurdish regional government and the central government in Baghdad, has been a flashpoint for tensions between Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen.

Despite the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) confirming the results of the local election on 21 January, the council has struggled to achieve a quorum and elect a local government responsible for providing public services and security.

The contested status of Kirkuk and neighboring regions underscores unresolved issues outlined in Iraq's permanent constitution. Article 140 outlines mechanisms for resolving disputes over territorial control, yet implementation has stalled since 2007, fuelling ongoing discord.