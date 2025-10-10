Arab-Russian Summit deferred due to Gaza talks, envoy says

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Arab-Russian Summit was postponed amid intensified international diplomacy over the Gaza peace plan, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev told Shafaq News on Friday.

According to Kutrashev, the postponement stems from “global engagement in implementing US President Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza” and “the difficulty for several invitees to attend at this time.”

No new date has been set.

Originally scheduled for next week, the summit was to be the first of its kind between Russia and Arab states, held alongside the 7th Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum to strengthen political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation.

The decision followed a phone call between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which both leaders agreed to delay the meeting “until further notice.”