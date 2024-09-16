Apple suggests phone registration initiative as a part of Iraq's digital transformation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with a delegation from Apple on Monday to discuss the country’s digital transformation and potential areas of collaboration.

Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq’s ongoing shift towards a digital economy, noting that the High Committee for Digital Transformation, which he chairs, is driving this effort. "Iraq is experiencing significant changes in the digital sphere," he said, adding that the country has become an attractive environment for major international companies, necessitating "rapid digital adaptation."

He emphasized the importance of enhancing digital and technological skills among Iraq’s youth to "expand job opportunities and support government programs aimed at achieving a fully integrated digital system for public services."

The Apple delegation proposed initiatives to support Iraq’s technological growth, including collaboration with universities and training programs for young developers. They also suggested a mobile phone registration system to ensure competitive pricing for devices entering the country.