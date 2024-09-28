Anger over Nasrallah's assassination in Iraq: Hundreds attempt to storm US Embassy

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of supporters of Shiite factions gathered on Saturday near the entrance to the heavily fortified Green Zone near the Suspension Bridge in Baghdad.

Shafaq News correspondent reported, “The protesters are attempting to breach the Green Zone and storm the US Embassy to express their anger over the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.”

A security source told Shafaq News that "security forces closed the roads leading to the bridge amid a heavy presence of law enforcement forces."

Earlier today, Hezbollah mourned its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah who joined “the ranks of the great immortal martyrs he led for nearly 30 years, guiding them from victory to victory,” in an Israeli airstrike that hit a densely populated neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, killing several of his comrades in the Lebanese resistance and many innocent civilians.