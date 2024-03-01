American tourists share safe and positive experiences traveling to Iraq

Shafaq News / American tourists recently expressed their complete sense of safety during their trip to Iraq, offering travel tips and debunking misconceptions about the country.

The journey undertaken by Hudson and Emily Crider garnered widespread attention on social media platforms, where they documented their experiences in the Mesopotamian land.

Hudson and Emily Crider, who explore and document cultural experiences worldwide, embarked on a mission to Iraq, among their visits to 179 out of 195 countries worldwide, in addition to all American states, as reported by People magazine.

Their series of over 20 video clips shed light on what it means to be an American tourist in Iraq, providing insights and dispelling misconceptions about the country. Their posts received thousands of interactions across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, showcasing their journey across various cities in Iraq.

In a comment on a safety-related video segment regarding tourism in Iraq, they wrote, "We felt completely safe throughout the entire time." The US Department of State advises its citizens against traveling to Iraq due to "terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, and civil unrest," citing limited support from the US mission in Iraq.

The couple also shared, "The more we travel, the more we realize that countries are much more than their governments." They encountered warm and hospitable people in Iraq, with instances where vendors offered them free goods, "just to let us know that we are welcome in Iraq," they continued, "We insisted on paying."

Moreover, they visited historical sites in Mesopotamia such as Babylon and Ur, the latter being an archaeological site of a Sumerian city located in southern Iraq. Reflecting on this experience, they remarked, "The ability to walk through history was truly amazing."

Additionally, the couple did not miss visiting some of the holy sites for Shiite Muslims, such as the city of Karbala.

They expressed, "As Christians, we found Karbala to be a wonderful city, and people were extremely welcoming... It is really special that they allow people of all faiths to come here and learn more about their beliefs."