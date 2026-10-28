Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Damascus

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi is heading to Damascus on Wednesday for talks with Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and other Syrian officials, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News.

The talks will focus on bilateral ties and ways to advance shared interests, with political, security and economic issues on the agenda.

A separate source previously informed Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi will also discuss reviving the Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline, border security and religious tourism.

On Tuesday, Al-Sharaa described the border with Iraq as fully secure, citing close coordination between the two countries and welcoming Al-Zaidi's upcoming trip.

The visit comes after the premier's recent regional tour, which began with a trip to Saudi Arabia, and continued with a visit to Jordan on October 26.