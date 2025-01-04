Al-Sudani on Iraqi Martyr's Day: No room for discussion on changing Iraq's political system

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani rejected any attempts to link the political situation in Syria with Iraq, calling it an issue “not open for debate.”

Speaking at the Iraqi Martyr's Day commemoration, al-Sudani said, “From the outset of the Syrian conflict, we have maintained Iraq’s neutrality, allowing Syrians to determine their own future… Some attempted to link changes in Syria to discussions about political change in Iraq, an issue that is not open for debate,” according to a statement from Al-Sudani's media office.

"Iraq has a democratic, pluralistic system that ensures peaceful power transfer, allows for reform, and addresses shortcomings within the framework of the constitution and law,” he explained.

Al-Sudani emphasized that "no external party has the right to impose change or reform on us, whether economic or security-related," while recognizing the need for comprehensive reform across various sectors.

Reflecting on his government achievements, the PM confirmed that the program is over 60% complete, with significant progress in structural, administrative, and economic reforms. “We have completed significant milestones, such as holding provincial council elections, conducting a national census, regulating relations with the international coalition, and establishing a new framework with the UN mission.”

The PM further pointed out that his government has “spared no effort to keep Iraq out of regional conflicts over the past months, working in consultation with regional and international partners, with continued support from national political forces.”

Regarding the Israeli hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon, he urged “the world to reconsider its current laws, which have proven incapable of preventing aggression and injustice, and to act swiftly to aid civilians in Gaza and Lebanon who are enduring harsh conditions.”