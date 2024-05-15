Al-Sudani briefs Washington on economic and financial reform efforts, invites U.S. companies to invest in Iraq

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received, on Wednesday, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt, in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq.

They reviewed key areas of cooperation in the energy sector in all its forms and ways to develop it to achieve mutual interests, as stated by the PM’s media office.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the government's “commitment to implementing its program, focusing on achieving energy self-sufficiency. This includes the utilization of domestically produced natural and associated gas, electricity generation, the provision of petroleum derivatives, and the production of chemical fertilizers and petrochemical materials.” He highlighted the memorandums of understanding signed during his visit to the United States in April, which are currently being implemented.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the government's efforts and steps in economic and financial reform, particularly in the areas of taxation, customs, the banking sector, and completing elements of an ideal investment environment. He invited American companies to operate and invest in Iraq, as per the media office’s statement.

Pyatt commended the Iraqi government's efforts in developing the energy sector and highlighted the joint statement by Prime Minister Al-Sudani and U.S. President Joseph Biden, which serves as a roadmap and framework for fruitful cooperation. He emphasized the interest of American companies in investing and expanding their activities in Iraq.