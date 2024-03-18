Al-Sudani: Iraq's security forces advancement signals progress in ending International Coalition presence

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani affirmed that Iraq's stability, security, and the capabilities of its security forces signify progress in ending the US-led coalition's presence.

The PM's Media Office stated, "Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani received the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office in Germany, Tobias Lindner, and his accompanying delegation this afternoon on Monday."

Al-Sudani emphasized during the meeting, according to the statement, "Iraq's welcoming of German companies and their engagement in development projects and infrastructure construction," highlighting the government's ongoing efforts to expand the investment environment and attract global expertise. "This is especially evident with the initiation of the Development Road Project and the forthcoming agreement signing with Siemens and other German companies in the gas investment sector for electricity generation."

Al-Sudani remarked, "The current stability and security in Iraq, along with the increasing capabilities of our security forces, validate the progress in ending the international coalition's presence and transitioning to bilateral relations with member states, particularly in the context of eradicating the remaining terrorist elements of ISIS."

The Prime Minister also discussed "the present situation in the Gaza Strip, Iraq's endeavors to provide essential humanitarian aid to the sector under attack, and the support for efforts aimed at ceasefire and preventing conflict escalation." He urged "the international community to shoulder responsibility in halting aggressive actions and genocidal warfare faced by the Palestinian people."

Lindner, on his part, expressed appreciation for "Iraq's development, economic growth, and security enhancements," affirming Germany's commitment to implementing the joint action plan signed by Al-Sudani and the German Chancellor during the recent visit to Berlin."

He further expressed support for "Iraq's efforts to end the international coalition's presence, willingness to sign a bilateral cooperation agreement in security and military domains, and backing Iraq's stance on the necessity of a permanent ceasefire in Palestinian territories to assist the Palestinian people."