Attacks target pro-Iran groups in Syria

Shafaq News / Explosions were heard in Al-Mayadeen City near borders between Syria and Iraq, where the “International Coalition” Forces fired missiles on the vicinity of the city and near Al-Rahba Castle.

On the same context, US warplanes carried out two airstrikes on two positions of Iranian militias in Al-Amaal Mountain and the old airport in Deir Ezzor City, with no information regarding the extent of damages.

This takes place right after explosions were heard in two US bases in Deir Ezzor countryside, caused by an attack with rocket launchers of Iran-backed groups on Al-Omar Oil Field and Koniko Gas Field Bases in Deir Ezzor countryside.

Nearly 40 missiles and rockets landed inside and outside both bases, while the anti-aircraft defences of the International Coalition attempted to intercept the most violent attack since the Israeli war on Gaza. However, no casualties were reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has documented 66 ground and aerial attacks carried out by those groups, mainly the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza. Those attacks caused material damage and left soldiers of the International Coalition injured.

(The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights)