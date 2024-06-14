Al-Sudani: Certain entities misused Popular Mobilization name for unauthorized purposes

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani stated that certain entities, unnamed, have sought to "misuse" the Popular Mobilization Forces' name to carry out activities beyond their official security and military duties in the country.

Al Sudani speaking at a ceremony held in the capital, Baghdad, commemorating the tenth anniversary of the PMF establishment and the issuance of the fatwa for competent jihad against terrorism by the religious authority Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Al-Sudani emphasized, "Our only path is the path of state-building, strengthening its institutions, upholding the rule of law, and safeguarding Iraq's interests."

"Despite the attempts of certain parties to misuse the Popular Mobilization Forces' name to carry out activities beyond their mandate, it remains the mobilization of the nation and the people, and it will not deviate from its historical path and role."

Al Sudani added, "We have responded to the citizens' aspirations in a government that serves them, overcomes challenges, fights corruption, and preserves public funds."

He also affirmed, "We have included in our government program the issue of supporting our armed forces in all their forms, including the Popular Mobilization Forces."

Initially formed in 2014 to combat ISIS, PMF is an Iraqi state security service heavily influenced by Iran. Most of the PMF groups have political wings and representatives in the Iraqi Parliament, such as Badr Organization led by Hadi Al-Ameri, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq led by Qais Al-Khazaali, and Kataib Hezbollah, led by Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi.