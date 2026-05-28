Al-Sadr sets one-week deadline for Saraya Al-Salam to join Iraqi state institutions

Shafaq News- Najaf

Muqtada Al-Sadr, leader of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), on Thursday gave Saraya Al-Salam, the armed wing of his movement, one week to complete procedures for separating from the PSM and integrating into Iraqi state institutions.

According to a document issued by Al-Sadr’s office, the full handover process should be completed by Eid Al-Ghadir, a major Shiite religious occasion that will fall on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The directive assigned Haider Al-Jabri, director of Al-Sadr’s office, military adviser Abu Doaa Al-Issawi, jihadi aide Tahseen Al-Hamidawi, and Mohammed Al-Aboudi of the “Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous” framework to oversee the process, while the movement’s civilian branch will be integrated into the body in coordination with official authorities.

On Wednesday, Al-Sadr announced the formal separation of Saraya Al-Salam from the PSM, describing the move as being “in the national interest” and in response to risks facing the country. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi welcomed the decision and urged other armed factions to follow the same path through official institutions, stressing that “the state alone should hold the authority to monopolize arms and enforce the law,” a principle that forms one of the central pledges in his government program.