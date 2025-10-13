Al-Sadr moves to isolate loyalists running in Iraq elections

Shafaq News – Najaf

Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), urged his followers on Monday to boycott 78 candidates from his movement who defied his call to stay out of Iraq’s November 11 parliamentary elections.

Responding to a list that included former defectors, al-Sadr described their participation as an effort to “weaken the nation and oppose reform,” accusing them of joining “power blocs driven by money and authority,” while the Iraqi people continue to face poverty and insecurity.

Al-Sadr withdrew from politics in June 2022, ordering the resignation of his 73 lawmakers and vowing not to ally with what he called “corrupt politicians.”

Read more: Iraq's political enigma: The unpredictable maneuvers of Muqtada al-Sadr

In recent weeks, al-Sadr reaffirmed his withdrawal from the upcoming elections. Responding to a letter from President Abdul Latif Rashid urging him to reconsider, he clarified that his stance is not intended to delay or cancel the vote but to protest “entrenched corruption,” with figures close to him emphasizing that any return would depend on sweeping reforms.