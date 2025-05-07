Al-Sadr blames US-Israel dominance for global chaos

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr lashed out at the United States, Israel, and Western powers, accusing them of driving global chaos through war and domination.

In a post on X, Al-Sadr denounced what he called “the corrupt trio”—US President Donald Trump, former President Joe Biden, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He warned that the world’s submission to American influence and the normalization of Israeli actions has eroded international norms and fueled injustice. “Those who side with the corrupt and the oppressors will face ruin—just as we saw in Syria and are now witnessing in Iraq,” Al-Sadr wrote.

“The grip of the corrupt trio over global affairs is weakening all nations, reducing them to the fate of African countries whose resources were looted by colonial powers. America’s current scandal will become tomorrow’s proof—just like Saddam and Hosni Mubarak.”

The cleric pointed to a series of global flashpoints, including the unrelenting war in Ukraine, Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, intensified bombardment in Yemen, growing tensions between Morocco and Algeria, clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and fresh skirmishes between Pakistan and India. “And the list goes on,” he added.

The comments come amid mounting regional tensions, including Israel’s escalation in Lebanon and US airstrikes in Yemen, underscoring deepening criticism of Western involvement in Middle Eastern affairs.