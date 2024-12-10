Iraq's human rights decline, freedoms face clear threats, says rights center

Shafaq News/ Iraq's human rights situation has declined under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, with the government failing to fulfill its commitments and promises, Al-Nakheel Center for Press Rights and Freedoms said on Tuesday.

In a statement on International Human Rights Day, the center noted, “One of al-Sudani's key promises was to disclose the results of the Tishreen (October) protests investigations and bring those responsible to justice. Over a year has passed with no progress, reflecting the government's delay in addressing this crucial issue.”

“Iraq's civil and press freedoms, along with freedom of expression and communication, have faced clear threats due to a series of dangerous government decisions, often without clear justifications, and at times, violating the constitution and legal authorities,” it added.

The center further affirmed that Iraq has seen a significant increase in violations against press freedom and media work over the past two years, with “government entities engaging in illegal actions against institutions and targeting the social media accounts of journalists and activists, exploiting their authority arbitrarily.”

“The Parliament and civil and human rights organizations must hold the government to human rights standards, build trust through actions, and oppose all violations,” the center emphasized.