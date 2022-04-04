U.N. Estimates mora than 1400 Deaths in Ukraine

Shafaq News/ The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) estimated that 1,417 civilians died in Ukraine From February 24, 2022, to April 2, 2022, with another 2,038 injured.

The actual figures are likely to be considerably higher, the UNHCR said.

The agency said that most casualties were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems and missile and airstrikes.

According to the UNHCR, 201 women, 22 young girls, and 40 children are among the dead.