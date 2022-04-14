Iran describes the reports in Human Rights as "hypocrisy"

Shafaq News / The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the 2021 US Department of State Country Report on human rights practices.

"It is not possible to wait for the US government, addicted to lies, to adopt the existing facts. Hence, the bias, politicization, and interference in this report are clear to everyone and the Iranian people." Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"The history of the US administration is full of wars, coups, attacks, kidnappings, and economic blockades (...). Therefore, this administration is not worthy of talking about the concepts of human rights," Khatibzadeh added.

In turn, Kazem Gharib Abadi, the Vice-President of the Judiciary for International Affairs and the Secretary-General of the High Council for Human Rights, described the American reports as "hypocrisy and devoid of the truth."

Gharib Abadi said the US annual reports on human rights for other countries "aims to divert the international community's attention from the grave violations of human rights in the United States and presents a false model in the field of human rights."