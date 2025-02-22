Al-Masar: New political party ahead of 2025 elections

Shafaq News/ The prominent Sunni leader Abdullah Athil al-Nujaifi announced on Saturday the launch of a new political party, Al-Masar Al-Watani (The National Path), confirming plans to participate in Iraq’s parliamentary elections scheduled for October 2025.

Speaking at a press conference in Mosul, Al-Nujaifi said the party aims to rebuild Iraq based on “justice, equality, and the rule of law,” emphasizing that youth will be the driving force behind the movement.

“Our vision is based on a strategic approach and genuine political will to transform Iraqis’ aspirations into reality,” he said, adding that Nineveh would be at the heart of the party’s national project as a symbol of resilience and reconstruction.

Al-Nujaifi stressed that Al-Masar Al-Watani would extend its agenda across all provinces, advocating for a strong institutional state that “respects rights and ensures social justice.”

The announcement comes as Iraq’s political landscape continues to shift. Earlier in February, a coalition of prominent political figures unveiled the Iraqi National Civil Alliance, advocating for “justice, equality, and the demilitarization of society.”