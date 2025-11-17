Iraq ends parliament’s mandate, shifts cabinet to caretaker status

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ruled on Monday to terminate the mandate of the outgoing Council of Representatives and designate the current cabinet as a caretaker government.

According to a court statement, the general voting day for the new parliamentary elections on November 11 marks the end of the legislature’s term and its authority to pass laws or oversee the executive branch.

The ruling clarifies that the Council of Ministers will operate with limited powers, restricted to non-postponable, day-to-day decisions and procedures.

Iraq held special and general voting on November 9 and 11 as part of elections for the sixth parliamentary term — the latest round in the political system established after the 2003 US-led ouster of the former Baath regime.