Al-Maliki warns of “dark forces” plotting against Iraq

Former Iraqi prime minister and leader of the State of Law coalition (SLC), Nouri al-Maliki, warned on Monday of “dark forces” seeking to undermine Iraq’s political system.

Speaking at a tribal gathering in Babil province in support of his coalition’s electoral campaign, al-Maliki said safeguarding Iraq’s political process and sustaining state-building efforts were central to his movement’s platform.

He pledged that his coalition would not allow the return of dictatorship, sectarianism, mass graves, or what he termed futile wars. The goal, he said, was to ensure Iraq remains strong and stable despite internal and external pressures.

“The era of tanks and conspiracies is over.”

Al-Maliki urged Iraqis to adhere to the constitution as the foundation for coexistence and peaceful transfer of power through elections, emphasizing that those who assume office must prioritize delivering services and alleviating poverty.

While describing elections as a national entitlement that cannot be postponed, al-Maliki warned that any delay would amount to the “collapse of the democratic process.”

“Do not be swayed by rumors or propaganda,” al-Maliki concluded. “We will move forward with the will of our people toward forming parliament, government, and safeguarding the political process, free from foreign pressures.”