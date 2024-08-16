Al-Khazali: Our bloc does not target Al-Fayyad, resistance against US presence in Iraq is a duty

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Qais al-Khazali, Secretary-General of Asa'eb Ahl al-Haq," stated that his bloc does not target the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Faleh al-Fayyad, while discussing the importance of "military resistance" against the US presence in Iraq.

In a meeting followed by Shafaq News, al-Khazali said, "We do not target al-Fayyad. We speak clearly and frankly on issues where we have an opinion, but targeting is not happening at all." Adding, "I believe that Brother Faleh al-Fayyad is a political figure with depth and political experience, and he has paid the price for his national performance, which has led to his inclusion on the blacklist."

Regarding the foreign presence in Iraq, al-Khazali pointed out, "Without military resistance alongside diplomatic negotiations, US forces will not leave the country… the presence of resistance efforts to force the US forces to withdraw and achieve complete sovereignty for the country is a duty."

Speaking on the future of the Coordination Framework leadership alliance, al-Khazali noted, "The brothers who were present in all previous political experiences, such as the National Alliance and others, admitted that the best situation that produced decisions or achieved results was the Coordination Framework, stronger than previous experiences."

"The Coordination Framework managed to stand against a tripartite alliance, resolve a political deadlock, form a government, choose a prime minister, amend the election law, and conduct elections in the Governorates." He concluded.