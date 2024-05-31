Al-Halbousi: No return to Parliament

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, head of the Taqadum Party, announced that he does not intend to return to the Iraqi Parliament following his dismissal from the Speaker position.

In response to the decisions of the Court of Cassation, Al-Halbousi stated, "I will not in any way seek to return to parliamentary work in this term."

"Everyone who defends the repeated violations of the legislative authority should be certain, beyond any doubt, that many of the wrong paths that weaken the state and its institutions and the failure to adhere to the principle of separation of powers will be brought to an end with the efforts of those who are good and dedicated to the country."

Earlier this May, Iraq's lawmakers failed to elect a speaker as neither of the two main candidates secured a majority during a tense session of Parliament.

It is the latest in a series of failed attempts to replace the former head of Parliament, Al-Halbousi, who was dismissed in November after a lawmaker accused him of forging a resignation letter.

The Parliament's media office announced that, in the last session, 137 lawmakers chose Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, the oldest MP, while 158 picked Salem al-Issawi.

However, candidates require at least 165 votes to win.