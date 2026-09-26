Shafaq News- Baghdad

Restrictions on Iranian civilian flights are unconstitutional, Iraq’s First Deputy Parliament Speaker Adnan Faihan al-Dulaimi said on Saturday, warning that parliament could hold an extraordinary session if the decision is not reversed.

In an official statement, al-Dulaimi called the measure “hasty and ill-considered,” arguing that unilateral US sanctions do not constitute a binding international obligation on Iraq and that action against Iran requires an Iraqi legal basis or an international commitment applicable to the country. He cited constitutional provisions on good-neighborly relations, non-interference, peaceful settlement of disputes and respect for international obligations.

Al-Dulaimi cautioned that the restrictions would hurt religious tourism by reducing tourism and commercial revenues and cutting fees collected by Iraqi aviation authorities for ground and navigation services. He questioned how the government planned to compensate affected companies, hotels and workers.

Around 80% of Najaf’s hospitality, transport and lodging activity during pilgrimage seasons is tied to Iranian visitors, Saeb Abu Ghanim, head of the Najaf Hotels Association, told Shafaq News in August. More than three million Iranian pilgrims entered Iraq for Ashura in June, according to Iran’s state broadcaster.

The deputy speaker also raised the possibility of Tehran halting natural gas supplies in response, estimating that a complete cutoff could reduce Iraq’s national grid operating capacity by around 30% to 40%. Such a loss, he added, could increase outages in Baghdad and central and southern provinces and affect hospitals, water treatment and pumping facilities, and other public services.

“Iraq’s decision must be independent and national,” he stressed. “We will not allow Iraq, under any circumstances, to become a partner in the siege on the Islamic Republic.”

Read more: US sanctions reshape Iraq-Iran travel

Washington sanctioned 36 Iran-related targets on Sept. 8, focusing on airlines and foreign networks it accused of supporting Tehran’s aviation sector and facilitating the movement of weapons, personnel and illicit cargo.

No nationwide Iraqi halt had initially been announced, although Najaf, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah airports suspended flights to and from Iran.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s office announced that Baghdad was negotiating with Washington to secure exemptions for some Iraqi airports and restore flights for medical treatment, education, religious visits and other civilian travel.

Ali Akbar Velayati, international affairs adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, on Friday accused Iran’s adversaries of seeking to dismantle the “Unity of Fronts” from within, referring to coordination among Iran-aligned groups across different regional fronts, including Iraq. Citing the suspension of flights at Najaf airport, he told Al-Zaidi that “legitimacy does not come from Washington.”