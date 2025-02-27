Al-Baghdadi’s widow reveals details on American hostage

Shafaq News/ Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi’s widow, Asma Mohammed, has provided a new testimony about the American citizen Kayla Mueller, and Yazidi captives.

The Iraqi National Center for International Judicial Cooperation (NCIJC) only reported that the testimony was recorded in coordination with the First Karkh Investigative Court and contains key details that could aid in holding ISIS perpetrators accountable.

Mueller was kidnapped by ISIS in Syria in 2013 while working to help refugees. She was later held captive at Al-Baghdadi’s compound, where reports indicate she was tortured and repeatedly assaulted by the ISIS leader. In 2015, ISIS claimed she had been killed in a Jordanian airstrike, but US officials have never confirmed this account.

Al-Baghdadi’s widow, arrested in June 2018 in Hatay, Turkiye, provided firsthand testimony about Mueller’s captivity and fate, marking one of the most significant disclosures to date regarding the American hostage’s ordeal.

In July 2024, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced that a Karkh criminal court had sentenced Mohammed to death for her involvement with ISIS, including detaining Yazidi women in her home.

Asma Mohammed had previously given an interview to Al Arabiya, where she discussed her life with the ISIS leader, his transformation into an extremist, as well as Mueller’s kidnapping.