Al-Anbar reassures Iraqis: Syrian border secure

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Head of the Security Committee in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, Saad Al-Mohammadi, confirmed that the security situation along the Syrian border is “completely stable.”

Al-Mohammadi told Shafaq News that strong fortifications have been implemented in the border areas, and border forces have been deployed to prevent any smuggling or infiltration attempts. "Security forces recently killed two suspects in preemptive operations, reflecting ongoing counterterrorism efforts," he added.

The border between Syria and Iraq’s Al-Anbar province stretches 605 kilometers and constitutes a sensitive security point due to its open desert terrain. Armed groups have previously used it for smuggling and infiltration, prompting Iraqi authorities to enhance military fortifications to prevent security threats.

Earlier today, Iraq announced the formation of a national security crisis cell to monitor developments in Syria and implement response strategies to ensure stability in both countries, a government source told our agency.