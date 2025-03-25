Ahlaam al-Lami wins Iraqi Bar presidency in landslide

Shafaq News/ Ahlaam al-Lami won Iraq’s Bar Association presidency with 11,321 votes, a record for a winning candidate, the Judicial Committee overseeing the elections announced on Tuesday.

The vote, held on Monday in Baghdad and across Iraq’s provinces, saw high participation from lawyers.

The newly elected council members for the upcoming term include:

The primary members are Ali Abdul Mohsen, Mustafa Sadiq Hassan, Osama Ali al-Jubouri, Rasha Karim Hassan, Haidar Ali al-Dafaai, Haidar Salah al-Salami, Karrar Majid al-Hilli, Biro Amir Hama, Mohammed Alaa al-Din, and Mahmoud Radi Suwadi.

The reserve members include Murtada Jabbar al-Kinani, Ahmed Hussein Jaafar, Nagham Hussein Ali, Ahmed Salim Karim, and Ahlaam Qasim al-Janabi.

The Judicial Committee did not record any violations.