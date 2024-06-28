A large fire breaks out at resort and hotel in Karbala

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a large fire broke out in a resort and hotel in the center of Karbala Governorate, a local source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a large fire erupted in the Hay Al-Hussein Resort and Damas Hotel in the center of Karbala city."

Meanwhile, a civil defense source told our Agency that the fire, which originated in a room inside the resort, was extinguished without any human casualties.