A large fire breaks out at resort and hotel in Karbala
2024-06-28T20:47:40+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Friday, a large fire broke out in a resort and hotel in the center of Karbala Governorate, a local source reported.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a large fire erupted in the Hay Al-Hussein Resort and Damas Hotel in the center of Karbala city."
Meanwhile, a civil defense source told our Agency that the fire, which originated in a room inside the resort, was extinguished without any human casualties.