$93.7M deal: Korea Aerospace Industries to export Surion helicopters to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) announced signing a 136 billion won ($93.7 million) deal to export Korean Utility Helicopters (KUH) to Iraq.

Under the agreement, the defense firm will supply the helicopters to the Iraqi government by March 2029, KAI stated in its regulatory filing.

The KUH, known as Surion, is a medium-sized utility helicopter deployed by the South Korean Army since 2012. Over 200 Surion helicopters are currently in operation within the army, performing various tasks, including air assault and cargo airlift operations.

On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with representatives from the KAI, emphasizing Iraq's need to “diversify” its sources of armament. He stressed the government's commitment to cooperating with the company and leveraging its expertise and capabilities to develop and strengthen Iraq's air defense systems against internal and external threats.

In turn, the representatives reviewed contracts signed with the Ministries of Interior and Defense for supplying aircraft and assisting in the completion of Al-Suwaira Air Base, which is scheduled to open in 2025.