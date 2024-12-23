Iraq’s Al-Sudani highlights the country's need to “diversify” armament sources

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with representatives from the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), emphasizing Iraq's need to “diversify” its sources of armament.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's media office, the Prime Minister stressed the government's commitment to cooperating with the company and leveraging its expertise and capabilities to develop and strengthen Iraq's air defense systems. “This initiative aligns with the objectives of the government program aimed at achieving security sector reform and advancing the capacities of security forces,” he explained.

Al-Sudani further highlighted “Iraq’s need to diversify its sources of military armament, a focus of the government’s comprehensive plan to enhance the readiness and efficiency of security forces and strengthen the country’s defense capabilities against internal and external challenges.”

In turn, KAI representatives presented the company’s capabilities in aviation and drone manufacturing.

They also reviewed contracts signed with the Ministries of Interior and Defense for supplying aircraft and assisting in the completion of Al-Suwaira Air Base, which is scheduled to open in 2025.