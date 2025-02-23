53 ISIS victims' remains returned to families in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Nineveh Province received the remains of 53 individuals killed by ISIS in 2014.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakheel explained that “the forensic department delivered two consignments: the first, received last Friday, included 21 victims from Hammam al-Aleel, and the second, confirmed by DNA matching, contained 32 from Sinjar.”

“This delivery sends a powerful message to the international community about the sacrifices made by Mosul and Nineveh in their fight against terrorism.”

The governor also noted that the province is developing a clear roadmap to rebuild community life and provide solace to the victims’ families, while ongoing efforts remain focused on achieving justice and preventing future tragedies.

In August 2014, ISIS launched a large-scale attack on the predominantly Yazidi district of Sinjar, committing acts of genocide. In 2017, the Iraqi government declared the defeat of ISIS in Nineveh province and later announced "victory" over the extremist group by the end of that year.