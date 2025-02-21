2025 soft power index: Iraq ranks 98th globally

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 98th globally and 12th among Arab countries in the 2025 Soft Power Index, while the United Arab Emirates secured a spot within the top 10.

The Soft Power Index evaluates 55 indicators, including economics, trade, international relations, science and education, culture and heritage, justice, media, sustainability, future growth opportunities, generosity, technology and innovation, space exploration, tourism, and labor.

The index, which ranks 193 countries, is topped by the United States, followed by China, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Switzerland, and Italy.

Among Arab nations, the UAE ranked 10th globally, excelling in future growth opportunities (4th), generosity (4th), and economic strength (7th). The rankings of other Arab nations are as follows:

Saudi Arabia (20), Qatar (22), Egypt (38), Kuwait (40), Oman (49), Morocco (50), Bahrain (51), Jordan (58), Algeria (78), Tunisia (79), Lebanon (91), Iraq (98), Yemen (122), Syria (127), Libya (133), Sudan (142), Mauritania (150), Comoros (167), Djibouti (177), Somalia (181).