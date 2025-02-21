2025 soft power index: Iraq ranks 98th globally
Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked 98th
globally and 12th among Arab countries in the 2025 Soft Power Index, while the
United Arab Emirates secured a spot within the top 10.
The Soft Power Index evaluates 55
indicators, including economics, trade, international relations, science and
education, culture and heritage, justice, media, sustainability, future growth
opportunities, generosity, technology and innovation, space exploration,
tourism, and labor.
The index, which ranks 193
countries, is topped by the United States, followed by China, the United
Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Switzerland, and Italy.
Among Arab nations, the UAE ranked
10th globally, excelling in future growth opportunities (4th), generosity
(4th), and economic strength (7th). The rankings of other Arab nations are as
follows:
Saudi Arabia (20), Qatar (22),