2025 Erbil Forum: Parliament Speaker affirms Iraq’s stability key to US energy interests

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani ruled out any threat to Iraq from ongoing regional developments, highlighting the country’s strategic energy resources and their significance to the United States.

The US Needs Iraq

Speaking at the third edition of the Erbil Forum, titled "The Future of the Middle East Amid Mounting Uncertainty," al-Mashhadani stated, "Iraq has achieved security stability and is beginning to stabilize economically, adopting a neutral approach to what is happening around it to rebuild itself,” confirming his engagement "in building a prosperous Iraq as it once was, restoring its role in the region, and opening the door to global investment in the new Iraq."

Iraq reportedly possesses 1,432 underground energy resources suitable for investment and industrial use, along with various other investment opportunities, with Al Anbar, the richest province in terms of resources, set to play a major role in future investments, followed by Al-Muthanna. “This makes Iraq one of the world's most significant energy reserves.”

"For this reason, major powers such as the US and Europe will ensure Iraq’s stability to maintain the flow of these resources," he added. "There is no threat to Iraq from the events unfolding around it."

Decline in Corruption

The Iraqi Speaker acknowledged that corruption, particularly during periods of security breakdown, had turned into a social phenomenon. “However,” he affirmed, “it has begun to decline under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s government,” referring to the financial and administrative corruption in state institutions and departments.

Legislative Challenges in Iraq

Al-Mashhadani described the current parliamentary term as "the worst," citing key challenges: the first year saw conflict between the Sadrist Movement and the Shiite Coordination Framework, the second year involved a power struggle in Al-Anbar, the third year focused on electing a new parliament speaker, and the fourth year is centered around elections.

Despite these challenges, he confirmed that Iraq will remain stable within an optional federal system. “If we can maintain this calm, stability, and economic growth in the next elections while improving living conditions, then we are on the right path, and this should be part of the next government’s agenda.”

President Barzani’s Role in Resolving Disputes

The Iraqi Speaker praised the efforts of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in resolving disputes and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad. "When President Barzani came to Baghdad, he found what pleased him."

He further underlined his ongoing commitment to communication with Barzani, stressing, "We are one fabric, and when a crisis arises, we do not address it through the media. President Barzani and the Prime Minister of Kurdistan [Masrour Barzani] should continue their visits to Baghdad to avoid any gaps."