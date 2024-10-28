2024 toll: Explosive war remnants kill 3, injure 7 in Iraq

Shafaq News / On Monday, an informed security source revealed the toll of victims and injured due to war unexploded ordnance since the beginning of this year in the southern provinces of Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News that “the accidents caused by war remnants in Basra, Dhi Qar, Maysan and Muthanna provinces have left three victims and seven injured, including two girls, since the beginning of 2024.”

“The war remnants that have been recorded are missiles, mines, and cluster bombs belonging to the former regime,” the source added.

A report by the international organization "Humanity and Inclusion," concerned with providing safety for the affected worldwide, revealed that 8,500,000 Iraqis are living amidst dangerous and deadly areas containing explosive remnants of war and IEDs.

Iraq's landmine contamination stems from historical conflicts, notably the 1980-1988 war with Iran, the 1991 Gulf War, and the 2003 invasion led by a US-led coalition. The presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by groups like the Islamic State further exacerbates the problem, causing thousands of casualties and disabilities.

In response, the Ministry of Environment has outlined a comprehensive plan aimed at resolving mine-related issues by 2028, recognizing the significant toll of around 30,000 mine victims across Iraq.