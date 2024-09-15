1,000 signatures submitted to Iraqi Parliament for Right to Information Law amendments

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Tower of Babel Organization revealed that it submitted 1,000 signatures from journalists and lawyers to four parliamentary committees to amend the draft of the Right to Access Information Law and advance its legislation.

“The collected signatures, along with a copy of the proposed amendments and suggestions from the organization's legal team, were delivered to several parliamentary committees, including Human Rights, Culture and Media, Integrity, and Legal Affairs in the House of Representatives,” the organization stated.

“A copy was also submitted to the Parliament's Presidency to incorporate the proposed amendments into the draft before it is voted on.”

The organization quoted Arshad al-Salihi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, saying, "We support the vote on the Right to Information Law and value the opinions and suggestions of civil society organizations."

Upon receiving the proposed legal amendments from the organization, al-Salihi emphasized, “This law is essential to coordinate with journalists and civil organizations to gather their insights and feedback, as well as to consider the perspectives of legal experts to craft legislation that protects public funds, combats corruption, and ensures the rights and duties of individuals in society.”

Notably, the Tower of Babel Organization has been advocating for the Right of Access to Information Law since 2017 due to its importance in curbing corruption. Its 2024 campaign involved gathering 1,000 signatures from journalists and lawyers and officially presenting them to the relevant parliamentary committees to demand amendments and a vote on the draft law.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the Iraqi House of Representatives concluded the first reading of the law.

On October 4, 2023, the Council of Ministers approved the draft and referred it to the House for legislation.

At that time, Al-Nakheel Center for Press Rights and Freedoms urged the House of Representatives to add a chapter on press and journalism to the Right to Access to Information Law, stressing journalists' expertise in handling information.

“The press is crucial for the House's oversight role. Without written guarantees for journalists in this law, the legislative authority will lose significant oversight power.”