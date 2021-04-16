Report

Unidentified armed men attack the former deputy commissioner of Al-Rifai's house

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-16T17:19:08+0000
Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar reported that an armed attack targeted the home of the resigned Al-Rifai district deputy commissioner, Ammar Al-Rikabi.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Unidentified gunmen carried out an armed attack with medium weapons on the house of the resigned deputy commissioner of Al-Rifai district, Ammar Al-Rikabi."

The attackers fled to an unknown destination, and the security forces cordoned off the scene of the accident and opened an investigation to find out its circumstances, as by the source.

On Thursday, Al-Rikabi submitted his resignation post days after his assignment, "to maintain the security of the city of Al-Rifai, its stability and the safety of its people."

