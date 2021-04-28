Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Three officials arrested for discharging unregistered containers in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-28T15:35:12+0000
Three officials arrested for discharging unregistered containers in Basra

Shafaq News / The Federal Commission of Integrity caught an officer and a commissioner of the Border crossings Authority, and a customs broker in Umm Qasr port, for discharging unregistered containers. 

 The Commission’s Investigation Department said that one of its teams in Basra was able to arrest the perpetrators who were discharging containers without registering them or showing the official transactions.

 The department added that the team also caught the customs clearance agent, adding that it was able to locate the broker’s car and find the transactions.

The customs clearance agent confessed that the containers were taken out of the port, noting that some of them contain motorcycles.

related

Al-Kadhimi lands in Basra

Date: 2021-04-11 05:33:04
Al-Kadhimi lands in Basra

Unidentified armed men open fire on two houses in Basra

Date: 2021-03-18 12:56:07
Unidentified armed men open fire on two houses in Basra

Basra warns of any aggression against healthcare institutions and personnel in the governorate

Date: 2020-11-30 14:40:09
Basra warns of any aggression against healthcare institutions and personnel in the governorate

Covid-19: A senior leader in the Sadrist movement died today

Date: 2020-08-31 15:08:38
Covid-19: A senior leader in the Sadrist movement died today

Basra identifies the "Truthful Promise" goals

Date: 2020-09-12 15:02:42
Basra identifies the "Truthful Promise" goals

Iraqi minister of interior holds a top-secret meeting in Basra

Date: 2020-08-20 07:48:04
Iraqi minister of interior holds a top-secret meeting in Basra

Demonstrators storm the streets of Basra demanding regionalization

Date: 2021-02-05 14:27:39
Demonstrators storm the streets of Basra demanding regionalization

Integrity commission reveals a corruption in the ministry of transport

Date: 2020-09-12 14:19:59
Integrity commission reveals a corruption in the ministry of transport