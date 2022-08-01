"The leader's advisor" commends the PMF's neutrality 

Shafaq News/ A self-proclaimed advisor of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Monday commended the neutrality of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) amid the ongoing row between "the camps of reform and [Coordination] Framework", lamenting the assaults waged by the anti-Sadrists against the law enforcement.

Mohammed Salih al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and widely believed to be the cleric's mouthpiece, "it is lamentable to see some demonstrators, Framework, assaulting the security forces and anti-riot...the security forces are the wall of the homeland."

"We value the attitude of our brothers in al-Hashd al-Shaabi who maintained neutrality between the two camps: the camp of reform and the camp of the Framework," he added.