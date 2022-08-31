Son of senior ISIS leader arrested in Jadaa camp

Shafaq News / The son of a senior ISIS official had been arrested in Jadaa camp, on the outskirts of Nineveh Governorate, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a unit from the intelligence agency managed to arrest the eldest son of Duraid al-Amin, a senior ISIS judge who issued death sentences against civilians in al-Shirqat district, during ISIS's invasion of the country in 2014-2017.

The terrorist is currently detained in a security center in Saladin governorate until the investigation and all legal procedures are done.