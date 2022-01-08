Senior ISIS terrorist captured in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces reportedly apprehended a prominent member of the terrorist organization of ISIS in al-Anbar on Sunday. A source told Shafaq News Agency that Iraqi security forces ambushed the wanted terrorist who was spotted inside Fallujah and arrested him. "The arrestee participated in many terrorist operations against civilians and security forces when ISIS took over major parts of al-Anbar in 2014," the source added, "security forces are investigating with him to locate other members of a sleeper cell he belongs to."

