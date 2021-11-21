Report

Sadrist movement to lead a 180-MP alliance to form a majority government, source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-21T14:04:42+0000
Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement has been leading a movement to form a "majority government" by forming a new alliance encompassing 180 MPs, a source said on Sunday.

A source close to the Sadrist movement said that the Sadrist bloc has a tally of 80 MPs, 75 winners from the movement list, and five independent MPs close to the movement.

"The Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), grossed 50. Al-Takaddom party has 40 MPs," the source said, "ten MPs from the Coordination Framework might join this movement in the future."

"The Sadrists have 180 MPs in preparation for forming a national majority government," he said, "the new alliance, led by the Sadrist movement, will be announced after the release of the final election results."

