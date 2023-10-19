Rockets strike Ain al-Asad airbase











Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+

Shafaq News / A senior security official disclosed on Thursday that security forces in western Iraq are on high alert. Speaking exclusively to Shafaq News Agency, the security source revealed that law enforcement agencies swiftly mobilized, temporarily sealing off the entrances and exits of Al-Baghdadi district in Al-Anbar province. Earlier today, Grad missiles targeted the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, as confirmed by a security source. The base was hit by a barrage of unspecified Krud missiles, the source informed Shafaq News Agency. Swift action by a unit from al-Jazeera and Badia Command of the 29th Brigade, part of the 7th Division, led to the discovery of a missile launching platform. Remarkably, they managed to neutralize two missiles that were primed for launch. Earlier on Thursday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," comprising armed Shiite factions, claimed responsibility for the attack on the "Tanf" military base, a facility under the international coalition against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. In a statement, the group revealed that they had targeted the base with three drones, emphasizing that these unmanned aerial vehicles had hit their intended targets directly and accurately. The events of Thursday prompted a U.S. Defense official to speculate about a potential escalation in drone attacks against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, possibly linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.