Pentagon: Ain al-Asad Attack on Saturday Was the Largest in Scope

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Pentagon revealed that the attack on Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base last Saturday was the most extensive in scope.

In a press briefing, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina stated that U.S. forces experienced a barrage of ballistic missiles during the attack on the base, which hosts American forces in Al-Anbar Governorate of Iraq.

On Saturday, the US central command (CENTCOM) reported that multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in Western Iraq targeting Ain al-Asad Airbase.

"Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base's air defense systems while others impacted on the base. Damage assessments are ongoing."

According to CENTCOM, "A number of U.S. personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded."

Singh pointed out that the US forces were subjected to 151 attacks by Iranian-linked militants in Iraq and Syria since October 17.

Concerning the situation in the Red Sea, Singh mentioned that there have been no recent attacks from the Houthis since the 18th of this month, stressing that the U.S. does not seek to escalate or expand the conflict in the region but reserves the right to self-defense and respond to any threats.

The last attack by the US-led Coalition in the Red Sea was on Friday when the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) struck Houthi anti-ship missiles in the southern Red Sea that were "prepared to launch. U.S. forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region. U.S. forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense."