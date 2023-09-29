Rescue of kidnapped foreigner and arrest of abductors in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The General Directorate of Intelligence and Security announced a successful operation on Friday, liberating a kidnapped foreign national and apprehending two foreign kidnappers in a central Baghdad apartment.
The Directorate elaborated that after receiving intelligence from the Baghdad Intelligence and Security Directorate, a branch under the General Directorate of Intelligence and Security at the Ministry of Defense, regarding a kidnapped foreign girl, they conducted thorough verification, cross-referencing of information, and obtained judicial approvals. Subsequently, Directorate units, in collaboration with a joint security force, located the girl inside an apartment in Baghdad's Al-Karrada area.
The statement further revealed that the girl had endured torture and abuse at the hands of her captors. The security force successfully arrested two foreign suspects within the apartment, subsequently handing them over to the relevant authorities.